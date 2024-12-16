Advertisement













Nagpur: American Oncology Institute (AOI) ay Nangia Specialty Hospital, Nagpur, has introduced advanced treatment options for patients suffering from osteoporotic spine fractures, offering hope for rapid recovery and restored mobility. Osteoporosis, a condition marked by weakened bones, often leads to fractures with minimal trauma, particularly in older adults. These fractures can cause severe pain and drastically affect mobility, making daily activities a challenge.

“With an aging population, we are witnessing a growing prevalence of osteoporotic spine fractures,” says Dr Priyesh Dhoke, Spine Specialist at AOI, Nagpur. “Our comprehensive approach begins with thorough evaluation using blood tests and imaging. While conservative treatments like rest, bracing, and medication are the first line of care, minimally invasive surgical options, such as kyphoplasty and vertebroplasty, have emerged as game-changers for patients who do not respond to initial measures.”

Kyphoplasty is a revolutionary procedure that not only relieves pain but also restores the height of compressed vertebrae, enabling patients to regain mobility within hours. “These minimally invasive procedures are performed under local anesthesia using a specialized needle and image guidance,” adds Dr Dhoke. “Patients experience immediate pain relief and can walk the same day, with most being discharged within hours.”

Speaking on the advanced care offered at AOI, Harish Trivedi, CEO of CTSI – South Asia, remarked, “Kyphoplasty exemplifies our commitment to precision medicine and innovation. By providing cutting-edge solutions for conditions like osteoporotic fractures, we aim to enhance the quality of life for patients and enable them to regain independence.”

Dr Hrushikesh Phate, Zonal Director, Central and East region, highlighted the expertise of the AOI team: “With leaders like Dr Dhoke, who has over 18 years of experience and more than 3,000 successful spine surgeries, we continue to set benchmarks in spinal care. Our aim is to provide transformative outcomes for patients suffering from debilitating conditions.”

Kyphoplasty and vertebroplasty have proven to be life-changing for patients with osteoporosis-related fractures. These procedures not only alleviate pain but also restore the ability to perform daily activities, offering a new lease on life for those affected by this silent condition.