Another task fraud: Man loses Rs 27.70 lakh to cyber fraudsters

Nagpur: A 47-year old man from Nandanvan area lost over Rs 27.70 lakh to cyber crooks in a ‘task fraud’ who promised him hefty commissions under the pretext of giving an online part time job.

According to police, on June 26, unidentified persons added Hitendra Nanaji Dodke, a resident of 19/C, Vrindavan Nagar, behind Nandanvan Colony, to a WhatsApp group ‘Punctual Stages Part Time Jobs.’ They then asked him to subscribe to a Youtube channel by promising high returns on completion of some online tasks. Presuming it to be a genuine offer, Dodke accepted the online part time job. After he completed some tasks, all the money he deposited and earned as the commission was reflected in his account. The cyber fraudsters kept him under the impression that he was earning a lot. After gaining his confidence, they allured him to invest money by promising high returns.

Between June 23 and June 30, he transferred Rs 27.70 lakh to the different bank accounts as told by his handlers. As Hitendra did not get any returns, he realised that he was duped by online tricksters and approached the Cyber Police.

Following the victim’s complaint, Cyber Police registered a case under Sections 420, 34 of the Indian Penal Code, read with Section 66(d) of the Information Technology Act, and started the probe.

