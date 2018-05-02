Another spell of rain in city, min temperature to dip

Nagpur: Like last month, February too has brought surprise showers to the city. It started raining in the city around 11.45pm on Thursday and continued in intervals till the wee hours. According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Nagpur, the city recorded 5.9 millimetre rain till 8.30am on Friday.

It again started raining around 3.30pm and till 9pm, another 2mm rain was recorded. RMC officials informed that the cyclonic circulation over Marathwada and neighbouring areas has resulted in showers. Light to moderate showers are expected to occur in isolated places of Vidarbha for the next two days.

The minimum temperature in the region is expected to fall by 2-3 degree Celsius. On Friday, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 22.2 degree Celsius which was nearly 9 degrees below normal. The minimum temperature was 15.8 degree Celsius.

Gondia was the coldest in the region, with the mercury dropping to 15 degrees Celsius here. It was also the wettest in the region on Friday, with Goregaon receiving 43.9mm rain.Sources been regularly reporting that the discontinuity in the flow of winds is bringing in moisture and rain in the region. December and January both witnessed rainfall, humidity as well as cold.