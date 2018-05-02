Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Sat, Feb 8th, 2020

    Another spell of rain in city, min temperature to dip

    Nagpur: Like last month, February too has brought surprise showers to the city. It started raining in the city around 11.45pm on Thursday and continued in intervals till the wee hours. According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Nagpur, the city recorded 5.9 millimetre rain till 8.30am on Friday.

    It again started raining around 3.30pm and till 9pm, another 2mm rain was recorded. RMC officials informed that the cyclonic circulation over Marathwada and neighbouring areas has resulted in showers. Light to moderate showers are expected to occur in isolated places of Vidarbha for the next two days.

    The minimum temperature in the region is expected to fall by 2-3 degree Celsius. On Friday, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 22.2 degree Celsius which was nearly 9 degrees below normal. The minimum temperature was 15.8 degree Celsius.

    Gondia was the coldest in the region, with the mercury dropping to 15 degrees Celsius here. It was also the wettest in the region on Friday, with Goregaon receiving 43.9mm rain.Sources been regularly reporting that the discontinuity in the flow of winds is bringing in moisture and rain in the region. December and January both witnessed rainfall, humidity as well as cold.

    Happening Nagpur
    Celerity India 2020 Beauty pageant offers “Real fame, real opportunities”
    Celerity India 2020 Beauty pageant offers “Real fame, real opportunities”
    International Kids Fashion Week brings aura of fashion week to Nagpur
    International Kids Fashion Week brings aura of fashion week to Nagpur
    Nagpur Crime News
    47 sliver ornaments donated to Sai Mandir went missing
    47 sliver ornaments donated to Sai Mandir went missing
    Fake job promise : Woman duped of Rs 1.30 lakh
    Fake job promise : Woman duped of Rs 1.30 lakh
    Maharashtra News
    शेतकऱ्यांसाठी रिसोर्स बँक तयार करणार -कृषीमंत्री दादाजी भुसे
    शेतकऱ्यांसाठी रिसोर्स बँक तयार करणार -कृषीमंत्री दादाजी भुसे
    ‘एक दिवस शेतावर’ उपक्रम राबवा – दादाजी भुसे
    ‘एक दिवस शेतावर’ उपक्रम राबवा – दादाजी भुसे
    Hindi News
    RTO इन्सपेक्टर ट्रैव्हल्स मैनेजर से रिश्वत लेते गिरफ्तार
    RTO इन्सपेक्टर ट्रैव्हल्स मैनेजर से रिश्वत लेते गिरफ्तार
    नागपुर के साथ विदर्भ के कई हिस्सों में बारिश, फसल चौपट
    नागपुर के साथ विदर्भ के कई हिस्सों में बारिश, फसल चौपट
    Trending News
    30 kids fall ill after taking mid-day meal at school in Nagpur
    30 kids fall ill after taking mid-day meal at school in Nagpur
    Fake Invoice racket of over Rs. 100 Crore busted in Nagpur
    Fake Invoice racket of over Rs. 100 Crore busted in Nagpur
    Featured News
    Battle for Delhi: Voting begins amid tight security
    Battle for Delhi: Voting begins amid tight security
    नागपुर के प्रख्यात साई मंदिर से चांदी की 47 वस्तुएं हुई गायब
    नागपुर के प्रख्यात साई मंदिर से चांदी की 47 वस्तुएं हुई गायब
    Trending In Nagpur
    Man dies after being hit by speeding train near Narendra Nagar
    Man dies after being hit by speeding train near Narendra Nagar
    Another spell of rain in city, min temperature to dip
    Another spell of rain in city, min temperature to dip
    RTO इन्सपेक्टर ट्रैव्हल्स मैनेजर से रिश्वत लेते गिरफ्तार
    RTO इन्सपेक्टर ट्रैव्हल्स मैनेजर से रिश्वत लेते गिरफ्तार
    नागपुर के साथ विदर्भ के कई हिस्सों में बारिश, फसल चौपट
    नागपुर के साथ विदर्भ के कई हिस्सों में बारिश, फसल चौपट
    ICAI 70th Annual Function
    ICAI 70th Annual Function
    Scientist-Student connect program at CSIR-NEERI concludes
    Scientist-Student connect program at CSIR-NEERI concludes
    शेतकऱ्यांसाठी रिसोर्स बँक तयार करणार -कृषीमंत्री दादाजी भुसे
    शेतकऱ्यांसाठी रिसोर्स बँक तयार करणार -कृषीमंत्री दादाजी भुसे
    ‘एक दिवस शेतावर’ उपक्रम राबवा – दादाजी भुसे
    ‘एक दिवस शेतावर’ उपक्रम राबवा – दादाजी भुसे
    मनपात अधिकाऱ्यांच्या जबाबदाऱ्या नव्याने निश्चित
    मनपात अधिकाऱ्यांच्या जबाबदाऱ्या नव्याने निश्चित
    फुटपाथ दुकानदारों ने मांगी “जितनी जगह कार की उतनी जगह हॉकर की”
    फुटपाथ दुकानदारों ने मांगी “जितनी जगह कार की उतनी जगह हॉकर की”
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145