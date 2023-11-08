Annual Sports Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm in Heritage International School

The School’s playground was overflowing with zeal, passion and excitement. The programme began with the torch bearing Ceremony and release of balloons by Director of the School Mr Altamash Zeeshan . The students displayed a wide array of energetic and bouncy sports events ranging from , March Past, Colourful drills, Relay, Fancy Races and various track events.

The Silumbum display by students mesmerized everyone with their energetic performances.The Chief Guest Ms Alfiya Pathan,renowned International boxer and Mr Mohammad Shoeb

Joint Secretary Maharashtra State Fencing Association awarded Green House with Overall Champion Trophy and Red House swept away with the Most Disciplined House Shield .The chief guest addressed the gathering.

Advertisement

Ms Alfiya Pathan, emphasized the importance of sports in a child’s life and encouraged students to take up sports in early schooling years itself., M.Shoeb shared his school memories with the students and encourage students to avail the sporting facilities available at the school to excel

Alfiya pathan and M Shoeb also applauded the School Principal, Ms Lubna Rashid for school’s outstanding achievements. The Sports Day ended with the National Anthem

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement