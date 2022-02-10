Ankita Pisudde Murder: Court awards Life Imprisonment to accused Vikesh Nagrale

Nagpur/Wardha: Additional District and Sessions Court has found accused Vikesh Nagrale guilty in the sensational Ankita Pisudde murder case and awarded him Life Imprisonment here on Thursday. Justice Rahul Bhagwat announced the verdict.

Exactly two-years-back on February 10, 2020, Ankita Pisudde, a professor working with a private college was succumbed to her burn injuries, sustained after Nagrale had set her ablaze on February 3.

Notably, the State had submitted a 426-page chargesheet in the court. Statements of total 29 witnesses were recorded in this case. Total 64 hearings were held in the case over a period of one year and among them, Government appointed Special Public Prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam was present for 34 hearings.

Adv Bhupendra Sone and his team defended the accused.