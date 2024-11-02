Anis Ahmed Returns to Congress in Presence of Ramesh Chennithala

Advertisement

Nagpur: With the upcoming Assembly elections drawing near, political movements are gaining momentum in Maharashtra. In a notable turn of events, Anis Ahmed, who had initially planned to contest from Nagpur on behalf of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, has rejoined the Congress. Ahmed’s nomination was rejected due to a delay in filing, leading him to reconsider his political alignment.

After expressing dissatisfaction with the Congress over recent months, Ahmed’s decision to rejoin the party has caught the attention of political circles. He officially re-entered the Congress today, raising the party’s flag in the presence of Maharashtra Congress in-charge Ramesh Chennithala. Ahmed, a former Congress minister and a former national secretary of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), had shifted allegiance to the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi and filed his nomination from Nagpur. However, a delay of just a few minutes led to his application being dismissed.

Today’s Rate Saturday 02 Nov. 2024 Gold 24 KT 78,900 /- Gold 22 KT 73,400 /- Silver / Kg 95,000 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Now, with his return to Congress, Ahmed is set to play a significant role in the party’s strategy for the upcoming elections. His re-entry is seen as a strategic boost for the Congress as they gear up for the electoral battle in Maharashtra.

Advertisement