Anil Deshmukh demands OBC census in Maharashtra

Nagpur: Accusing the BJP-led Central and State governments of ignoring genuine demands of the OBCs, former Minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday called for conducting a census of the community to know their actual population.

Speaking to the media at his residence in Nagpur, the senior NCP leader said that during their two-day OBC Cell meeting, it was decided to renew the demand with the Centre for caste-based census. “The OBC community has around 350 castes. We must know how many Kunbi, Teli and Mali members are among them so that it becomes easy to provide them benefits including reservation,” Deshmukh said.

Accusing the BJP-Shiv Sena government of instigating riots in Kolhapur, Deshmukh quoted NCP chief Sharad Pawar, who blamed the government for spreading hatred between two communities. “This is a part of a political conspiracy to cause riots for taking advantage before polls.” Flaying Forest Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar for his “loose” comment against senior Pawar, Deshmukh said the former should think about the NCP chief’s status and vast experience before making such a statement.

Asking Ramtek MP Krupal Tumane to accept a challenge posed by Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar. “What was wrong if Ajit Pawar talked about khoke sarkar? In response, Tumane accused Pawar of accepting bribes in the irrigation scam. Now, he should take Pawar’s challenge of proving the charge,” Deshmukh said.

