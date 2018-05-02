Anil Deshmukh Case: ED raids Sagar Bhatewar’s house in Nagpur

Nagpur: The officials of Enforcement Department (ED) on Tuesday conducted a raid at the house of one Sagar Bhatewar known to be a close associate of former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh who has been charged him with “attempting to obtain undue advantage for improper and dishonest performance of public duty” in the year 2020-21 by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

It has come to light that Sagar Bhatewar, a resident of of Shivaji Nagar is a close associate and business partner of Anil Deshmukh. Bhatewar had been in touch with Anil Deshmukh for the past few days, which is why the ED raided Bhatewar’s house, sources said. The ED team is investigating at Bhatewar’ house.

It is pertinent to mention that the CBI has also carried out raids at 10-different-locations including Nagpur, Katol and Mumbai on April 24.

The CBI action against Deshmukh comes in the backdrop of former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh levelling allegations of bribery against the NCP leader.

In March 2021, Singh had claimed that Deshmukh had asked Mumbai Police personnel to extort Rs 100 crore from bars and restaurants. Singh had also filed a criminal public interest litigation, in this regard post which the Bombay High Court handed over the case to the CBI and asked it to conduct a probe.



