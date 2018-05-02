Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Sat, Mar 20th, 2021
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Anil Deshmukh asked Waze to collect Rs 100 crore every month from bars: Param Bir Singh tells Uddhav Thackeray

    New Delhi: In an explosive twist to the Antilia case, former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh has accused Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh of extortion.

    In his letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Singh claimed that Deshmukh had directed suspended API Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crore every month from bars restaurants, other establishments.

    Reacting to this big development the BJP has demanded the removal of the home minister.

    BJP’s Kirit Somaiya said, “Ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner says real extortionist is Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh Sachin Waze used to meet him several times. Deshmukh was extorting Money from Pub etc. BJP demand Anil Deshmukh should be sacked.”

