    ‘Angry’ Lab Assistant attacks HoD with acid at Govt Polytechnic in Sadar

    Nagpur: In a shocking incident that took place at Sadar-based Government Polytechnic, a female Lab Assistant, enraged over complaints against her, attacked Head of Chemistry Department with acid. Although the HoD was injured she managed to save her face by covering it with ‘chunri’ in the nick of time. Sadar police have arrested the female Lab Assistant in this connection.

    According to information, the accused Lab Assistant has been identified as Nilima Shende. The Head of Chemistry Department is Anjali Mahajan. The accused was earlier working in IT Department of Sadar-based Government Polytechnic. In the new year, she was transferred to Chemistry Department of the College. A few days back, Nilima had remained absent without permission. Subsequently, the HoD Mahajan had lodged a complaint with Principal against the accused Nilima Shende. The complaint had led to no payment of salary to Shende. The complaint and no salary left Nilima furious and she thought of settling the score with the HoD in fiery manner.

    On Wednesday, the angry Nilima stormed the cabin of HoD Anjali Mahajan with a bottle of ammonia acid. After a wordy duel, Nilima threw the acid on Mahajan. Although Mahajan suffered burn injuries but she managed to save her face by covering it with ‘chunri’ in the nick of time. The acid attack on HoD sparked furore and police were called. A team of Sadar police reached the college and took the accused Lab Assistant Nilima Shende under custody. Further probe is underway.

    Although ammonia is mostly considered a weak base, it can also act as a weak acid in aqueous solutions.

