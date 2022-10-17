Amul, Mother Dairy hike buffalo milk prices by Rs 2 a litre

Nagpur: From Sunday, October 16, leading brands Amul and Mother Dairy have increased the rates of some of their grades of milk by Rs 2 a litre. Dinshaw’s, which is the major player in the region, also is planning an increase, a report said.

During the year, there have been three price hikes with the last being in August. Prior to it, the rates were increased in March. Normally, the rate hikes have remained in the range of Re 1 a litre. One brand increasing the prices leads to the other following suit. This is because the sale prices are usually increased after the procurement rates are hiked. Following one player, others also increase the procurement price so that farmers continue to supply at their end.

Advertisement

Amul’s full cream milk has now been priced at Rs 63 a litre. This mainly has buffalo milk. Even Dinshaw’s is planning an increase in the rates of buffalo milk. The rates of cow milk would remain unchanged, said a source in the company.

Reports said that even as there has been no major impact on the supply of cow milk despite lumpy skin disease outbreak, there is a shortage of buffalo milk leading to the price hike.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement