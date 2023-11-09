Amrutvela Prabhat Pheri to mark Shri Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti from Nov 15

Nagpur: Shri Kalgidhar Satsang Mandal, Jaripatka, Nagpur, has organised Prabhat Pheri to celebrate the 554th Birth Anniversary of Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji Maharaj from November 15 to 27, 2023 at the Mandal premises.

The 13-day Prabhat Pheri will start from Mandal premises at Kalgidhar Satsang Marg, Jaripatka, at 4 am and will conclude at 6 am at the same venue. At the end of Prabhat Pheri, discourses shall be delivered by Adv. M. B. Mamtani.

According to the convener Advocate Madhavdas Mamtani, the Prabhat Pheri will include colourful floats of Shri Guru Nanak Devji, Shri Guru Angad Dev, Shri Guru Amardas, Shri Guru Ramdas, Shri Guru Arjan Devji, Shri Guru Hargobind, Shri Guru Harirai Sahib, Shri Guru Harkishan Dev, Shri Guru Teg Bahadar, Shri Guru Gobind Singh, Maa Bhagwati and others.

The procession will pass the main streets of Jaripatka, including Hudco Colony, Ahuja Nagar, Sadhu Vaswani Nagar, Kukreja Nagar, Sukhjiwan Colony, Mecosabagh, Vishwajyoti Colony. Devotees from Jaripatka, Byramji Town, Ashok Nagar, Kamal Talkies Road, Chhapru Nagar, Sitabuldi, Khamla, and also from other cities including Saoner, Wardha, Gondia, Raipur, Murtizapur, Bhandara, Bhopal, Allahabad etc. are expected to participate in the programme.

The Prabhat Pheri programme will conclude with Aarti, Ardas, Stuti of Eleven Gurus and Maa Bhagwati Stuti (mentioned in Shri Dasam Granth), and distribution of Prasad. Snacks will be distributed among the participants regularly. The Mandal has arranged free transportation from various parts of the city for the devotees. The Mandal has been organizing Prabhat Pheri for the last 54 years. Convener Advocate Madhavdas Mamtani, has appealed to the devotees to attend the Prabhat Pheri in large numbers.

