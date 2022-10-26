Amrutvela Prabhat Pheri — A centre of attraction in Jaripatka

Nagpur: To mark the 553rd Birth Anniversary of Shri Guru Nanak Devji Maharaj, Shri Kalgidhar Satsang Mandal, Nagpur, organized Amrutvela Prabhat Pheri for 14 days. Mandal is organising Amrutvela Prabhat Pheri since last 52 years. On the first day, thousands of devotees participated and did Nagar Hari Kirtan in the wee hours at 4 am. The Prabhat Pheri was welcomed by showering of flowers at various places.

This marvellous procession started at 4 am with the recital of Shri Japuji Saheb and moved around the various streets of Jaripatka. Floats of Shri Guru Nanak Dev, Shri Guru Angad Dev, Shri Guru Amardas, Shri Guru Ramdas, Shri Guru Arjandev, Shri Guru Harrai Saheb, Shri Guru Harkrishan Dev, Shri Guru Teg Bahadur, Shri Guru Govind Singhji and Maa Bhawani were beautifully decorated.

A Great Function: In these modern fashionable days, it comes as a huge surprise that such a large gathering in thousands does Nagar Harikirtan from 4 am to 6 am, consisting of majority of youngsters. Devotees participating in Prabhat Pheri chant “Wahuguru Nanak Dev”, “Dhan Guru Nanak Dev” and various Gurbani Shabdas in unison, and the entire atmosphere becomes religious and devotional.

The devotees clean the roads and streets from where the Prabhat Pheri passes. Drinking water is provided to participants throughout the way. Roads are lighted with Deeyas and decorated with flowers and Rangoli by the devotees.

According to Adv. Madhavdas Mamtani, Chief Convener, 52 years ago, only 13 devotees participated in the first Prabhat Pheri.

