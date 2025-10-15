Amruta Fadnavis Graces Nagpur Today Vibhuti Awards 2025, Honours City’s Achievers

Nagpur: The inaugural Nagpur Today Vibhuti Awards 2025—a prestigious event hosted by Nagpur Today News—was held on Tuesday evening, October 15, at Hotel Radisson Blu, Nagpur. The grand ceremony brought together distinguished personalities from diverse fields who gathered to celebrate excellence and contribution to society.

Amruta Fadnavis graces the event, praises Nagpur Today’s contribution to journalism

Chief Guest Amruta Fadnavis, Vice President at Axis Bank and wife of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, was the highlight of the evening. In her address, she lauded Nagpur Today for its consistent and honest journalism over the years. “Both Devendraji and I read Nagpur Today every day. It has become the most trusted news source for everything related to Nagpur,” she said, commending the publication’s integrity and commitment to factual reporting.

She also congratulated the entire Nagpur Today team for completing 14 successful years and extended her best wishes to all the award recipients for their continued success and contribution to society.

Honoring excellence across industries

The first Vibhuti Award 2025 was presented to Haldiram’s Chairman, Shri Shivkishan Agrawal, recognizing his outstanding role in putting Nagpur on the national and international business map. Another special felicitation was given to Dr. Sanjay Paithankar for his remarkable efforts in making quality healthcare accessible and affordable to all.

The ceremony applauded achievers from various domains including industry, education, healthcare, arts, social service, and innovation. The hall resonated with applause as each awardee received their honor, symbolizing the spirit of Nagpur’s growing excellence.

A milestone in Nagpur Today’s journey

Through the Vibhuti Awards 2025, Nagpur Today has added a new chapter to its legacy by recognizing and celebrating the inspiring individuals who are shaping Central India’s future with their work, vision, and integrity.

The grand event was presented by Roshan Real Estate Pvt. Ltd., powered by Pinnacle Teleservices Pvt. Ltd., and supported by Vidarbha Infotech Pvt. Ltd. (VIPL).

This marks the beginning of a new tradition by Nagpur Today—one that honors not just achievement, but also the relentless spirit of those driving positive change.