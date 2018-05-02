Amitesh Kumar appointed as new Nagpur Police Commissioner

Nagpur: In a major IPS reshuffle, Amitesh Kumar, a 1995 batch IPS officer, has been appointed as new Commissioner of Police of Nagpur. Currently, Kumar is in Mumbai. He will succeed Dr Bhushankumar Upadhyay.

Dr. Upadhyay has been transferred as the Additional Director General of Police, (Traffic), Director General of Police Office, Mumbai.



In a message to people of Nagpur Dr B K Upadhyay said

“After a very satisfying and successful tenure of over two years as the Commissioner of Police, Nagpur, I am moving to Mumbai as Addl Director General of Police, Traffic, State of Maharashtra. I express my deep gratitude to people of Nagpur for being with me all the time during the tenure. As a result we curbed the crime rate and maintained law and order as well as social and communal harmony. I am thankful to entire Nagpur police force for doing excellent and exemplary work. Media was always very cooperative and encouraging. Nagpur is always in my heart.”

The much awaited transfers in IPS cadre in the state have been effected by the Thackeray Government. The transfers were to take place after conclusion of Ganeshotsav. The Chief Minister has approved transfers of IPS officers in the state.