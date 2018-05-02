    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Tue, Mar 30th, 2021
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Amit Shah, Mamata face off in Nandigram today

    Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah arrives in Nandigram; he will hold a roadshow shortly. The BJP leader was received by Suvendu Adhikari, party’s candidate from Nandigram.

    West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC leader Mamata Banerjee is also in Nandigram today and is leading a ‘padyatra’ in Bhagabeda.

    The BJP took a last-minute decision to field Shah on the last day of campaigning in Nandigram, which votes on April 1.

    After Shah, Mithun Chakraborty will hit the streets before campaigning ends for the second phase of Bengal polls.


