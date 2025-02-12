Ambulance Overturns on NH-47 Near Koradi While Avoiding Injured Buffalo

Nagpur: A vacant ambulance overturned on National Highway 47 near Koradi after the driver attempted to avoid an injured buffalo lying on the road. The accident occurred around 7 a.m. on Wednesday, February 12.

According to police, the ambulance (MH40-7973) was heading towards Koradi when the driver suddenly braked to avoid the buffalo. In an attempt to steer away, he lost control of the vehicle, which then crashed into the steel railing divider and overturned on the opposite side of the road.

Fortunately, the driver sustained only minor injuries, and no other casualties were reported. Koradi police reached the spot quickly to clear the traffic and restore normal movement on the highway.

An investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances of the accident.