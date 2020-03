Nagpur: Sadanand Fulzele President, Dikshabhumi Smarak Samiti Nagpur, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Dhamma Diksha Diksha (14.10.1956) Member of the program, a famous Ambedkarite activist, has died at his residence in Dharmapeth due to old age.

Funeral will be held at Ambajhari Dahan Ghat on Monday, 16.3.2020 at 5.00 pm