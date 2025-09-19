Ambazari Police Raid Illegal Hookah Parlour at Publico Café; Material Worth ₹80,000 Seized

Nagpur: In a major action, Ambazari police busted an illegal hookah parlour operating inside Publico Café on Ambazari Bypass Road. The raid was conducted on Thursday, September 18, between 4:15 pm and 4:40 pm. Police caught the café owner red-handed while serving tobacco-mixed hookah to customers.

According to police, the accused has been identified as Nikhil Pradeep Gawande (25), a resident of Ramnagar, who was supplying tobacco-laced Telangkhedi hookah to visitors. The activity was in violation of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, 2003 (COTPA).

During the raid, police seized two hookah pots, flavored tobacco, three mobile phones, and other materials, with a total value of ₹80,560.

Gold Rate 19 Sept 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,10,300 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,02,600 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,29,600/- Platinum ₹ 48,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

A case has been registered at Ambazari Police Station under IPC Section 274 along with Sections 5, 6, 7, and 20 of the COTPA Act.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of DCP (Zone 2) Nityanand Jha, ACP (Sitabuldi Division) Vilas Shende, and Senior PI Vinod Godbole. The raid team included PSI Rajesh Lohi, Bhivapure, and police personnel Kamlesh, Pravin, and Subhash Mangal.