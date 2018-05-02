Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Fri, Nov 29th, 2019

Ambazari bio park closed till Dec 1 as Leopard pugmarks found

Ambazari Garden

File Pic

Nagpur: Even as the Mihan tiger is giving a tough time to forest officials, a leopard is suspected to have entered the Ambazari biodiversity park.

Pugmarks, purportedly of a leopard, were found by some visitors, who passed on the information to the forest department. As a precautionary measure, the park has been closed for tourists till December 1.

According to the Nagpur deputy conservator of forest (DyCF), Prabhunath Shukla, the pugmarks were seen in compartment number 797. “The signs are suspected to be of a leopard and hence we have decided to scan the entire forest area,” he said.

“Except for pugmarks, no other signs of its presence have been found elsewhere. Nevertheless, we have installed camera traps to ascertain the facts,” said Shukla.

This is perhaps the first instance of recorded evidence of a carnivore being found inside the closed boundaries of Ambazari reserve forest, spread over 750 hectares. The leopard is likely to have entered through Gorewada forest.
Six days ago, some local leaders travelling in a four-wheeler had informed Wadi police about a leopard crossing the Dabha-Lava road, near Amravati road. This may have been the same leopard that entered the Ambazari forest. There are several stray dogs in the Ambazari area, that could serve as prey for the carnivore.

Happening Nagpur
Sri Sri Ravishankar inagurates ‘Khasdar Sanskrutik Mahotsav’
Sri Sri Ravishankar inagurates ‘Khasdar Sanskrutik Mahotsav’
DCP Rajmane gets nostalgic as he opens ‘Kho-Kho’ feat
DCP Rajmane gets nostalgic as he opens ‘Kho-Kho’ feat
Nagpur Crime News
Wcl manager blackmailed by woman in Nagpur, booked
Wcl manager blackmailed by woman in Nagpur, booked
Hooligans set clinic ablaze in Nandanvan, booked
Hooligans set clinic ablaze in Nandanvan, booked
Maharashtra News
“लिटील गर्ल” ज्योती आमगे ला सुरक्षा मिळणार, सी.सी.टी.व्ही. चा सुद्धा समावेश करणार : पोलीस आयुक्तांचे आदेश
“लिटील गर्ल” ज्योती आमगे ला सुरक्षा मिळणार, सी.सी.टी.व्ही. चा सुद्धा समावेश करणार : पोलीस आयुक्तांचे आदेश
ताजबाग,सूतगिरणी परिसरातील थकबाकीदार १६ वीज ग्राहकांचा वीज पुरवठा खंडित
ताजबाग,सूतगिरणी परिसरातील थकबाकीदार १६ वीज ग्राहकांचा वीज पुरवठा खंडित
Hindi News
और स्लो हुई देश के विकास की रफ्तार, दूसरी तिमाही में भी गिरी GDP
और स्लो हुई देश के विकास की रफ्तार, दूसरी तिमाही में भी गिरी GDP
साइंस क्विज में दिखा बच्चों का टैलेंट
साइंस क्विज में दिखा बच्चों का टैलेंट
Trending News
Sri Sri Ravishankar inagurates ‘Khasdar Sanskrutik Mahotsav’
Sri Sri Ravishankar inagurates ‘Khasdar Sanskrutik Mahotsav’
Uddhav govt to take floor test tomorrow
Uddhav govt to take floor test tomorrow
Featured News
Govt extends FASTag roll out date to Dec 15
Govt extends FASTag roll out date to Dec 15
FASTag : Know how to drive it ahead!
FASTag : Know how to drive it ahead!
Trending In Nagpur
Wcl manager blackmailed by woman in Nagpur, booked
Wcl manager blackmailed by woman in Nagpur, booked
ताजबाग,सूतगिरणी परिसरातील थकबाकीदार १६ वीज ग्राहकांचा वीज पुरवठा खंडित
ताजबाग,सूतगिरणी परिसरातील थकबाकीदार १६ वीज ग्राहकांचा वीज पुरवठा खंडित
‘हिट्स ऑफ उदीत नारायण सिझन – 2’ संगीतमय कार्यक्रम 1दिसम्बर रोजी
‘हिट्स ऑफ उदीत नारायण सिझन – 2’ संगीतमय कार्यक्रम 1दिसम्बर रोजी
‘ हे माझं सरकार ’ अशी भावना जनतेच्या मनात निर्माण व्हावी – मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव ठाकरे
‘ हे माझं सरकार ’ अशी भावना जनतेच्या मनात निर्माण व्हावी – मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव ठाकरे
हायटेन्शन लाईनच्या प्रभावाने बेघर झालेल्यांना १५ दिवसात नवीन घर द्या!
हायटेन्शन लाईनच्या प्रभावाने बेघर झालेल्यांना १५ दिवसात नवीन घर द्या!
जिल्हा परिषद-पंंचायत समिती निवडणूक चंद्रशेखर बावनकुळे यांची निवडणूक प्रभारी म्हणून नियुक्ती
जिल्हा परिषद-पंंचायत समिती निवडणूक चंद्रशेखर बावनकुळे यांची निवडणूक प्रभारी म्हणून नियुक्ती
क्रीडा धोरणासंबंधी सूचना द्या!
क्रीडा धोरणासंबंधी सूचना द्या!
नागरिकांच्या समस्या गांभीर्याने घ्या – महापौर
नागरिकांच्या समस्या गांभीर्याने घ्या – महापौर
माननीय मुख्यमंत्र्यांनी रिफायनरी व पेट्रोकेमिकल प्रकल्प आता विदर्भात आणावा – माजी आमदार डॉ. आशिष देशमुख
माननीय मुख्यमंत्र्यांनी रिफायनरी व पेट्रोकेमिकल प्रकल्प आता विदर्भात आणावा – माजी आमदार डॉ. आशिष देशमुख
शहर बेघर निवाऱ्यास महिला बालकल्याण समितीची भेट
शहर बेघर निवाऱ्यास महिला बालकल्याण समितीची भेट
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145