Ambazari bio park closed till Dec 1 as Leopard pugmarks found

Nagpur: Even as the Mihan tiger is giving a tough time to forest officials, a leopard is suspected to have entered the Ambazari biodiversity park.

Pugmarks, purportedly of a leopard, were found by some visitors, who passed on the information to the forest department. As a precautionary measure, the park has been closed for tourists till December 1.

According to the Nagpur deputy conservator of forest (DyCF), Prabhunath Shukla, the pugmarks were seen in compartment number 797. “The signs are suspected to be of a leopard and hence we have decided to scan the entire forest area,” he said.

“Except for pugmarks, no other signs of its presence have been found elsewhere. Nevertheless, we have installed camera traps to ascertain the facts,” said Shukla.

This is perhaps the first instance of recorded evidence of a carnivore being found inside the closed boundaries of Ambazari reserve forest, spread over 750 hectares. The leopard is likely to have entered through Gorewada forest.

Six days ago, some local leaders travelling in a four-wheeler had informed Wadi police about a leopard crossing the Dabha-Lava road, near Amravati road. This may have been the same leopard that entered the Ambazari forest. There are several stray dogs in the Ambazari area, that could serve as prey for the carnivore.