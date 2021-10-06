Almost 90 % Track Casting Work on Central Avenue Over

Nagpur: Even as the work on the longest Balanced Cantilever in Maharashtra near Anand Talkies is complete, the track work in Reach-IV has also reached a crucial stage. A little over 10 % of track casting work remains to be completed and it will be finished soon. Reach-IV section is proposed to be ready by December end.

The Reach-IV – which stretches from Sitabuldi Interchange to Prajapati Nagar Metro Station – has a track length of 16,050 meters (inclusive of up and down lines). Of this, 14,208 meter track has been laid while 1,848 meter remains. In other words, track casting work of this Reach is now 88.5% over and the balance portion will be finished soon.

As mentioned earlier, Reach IV starts from Sitabuldi and goes up to Prajapati Nagar near Wardhaman Nagar in East Nagpur after passing through Cotton Market, Nagpur Railway Station and Central Avenue. Once this Reach is operational people will be able to go to Mahatma Phule Market and Santra Market to buy cheap and quality vegetables and fruits.

Presently, those alighting at Railway Station need to take autorickshaws or other personal vehicles to reach home. Once this stretch is completed, they can take the Metro from the eastern gate of the station and get down at the nearest station and then avail Maha Metro’s feeder service. The Central Avenue is often congested and it takes a lot of time to reach the Ram Jhula.

Many prominent commercial areas of the city are located along Central Avenue. These include Gandhibagh, Itwari, Maskasath, etc. People from other parts of the city will be able to reach these areas using Metro. People from eastern part of the city will get an excellent connectivity to rest of the city due to Nagpur Metro. Soon people will reach Sitabuldi from stations on Central Avenue within no time.