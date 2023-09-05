All set for joyous Janmashtami celebrations in Nagpur

Nagpur: Janmashtami, the festival that commemorates the birth of Lord Krishna, is not only a spiritual occasion but also a herald of the festive season in Nagpur. The city’s vendors are going all out to entice devotees with a wide array of decorative items for the deity, creating a vibrant and celebratory atmosphere.

Krishna Janmashtami, also known as Gokulashtami, holds religious significance among Hindus. It will be celebrated on September 6, 2023, followed by Dahi Handi on September 7.

In preparation for the festivities, shops throughout Nagpur are adorned with beautifully crafted idols of Lord Krishna, accompanied by an assortment of decorative items. These items range from colourful clothes and ornaments to intricate accessories that add an extra layer of grandeur to the celebration.

Temples across the city are playing a significant role in setting the spiritual tone for Janmashtami. They are organizing kirtans and bhajans, devotional songs and chants, in the days leading up to the main event. These soul-stirring sessions draw devotees seeking to immerse themselves in the divine aura and commemorate the birth of Lord Krishna in a deeply meaningful way.

As the city comes alive with the sights and sounds of Janmashtami preparations, it is evident that Nagpur is fully embracing the festive spirit, bringing communities together to celebrate this auspicious occasion in unity and devotion.

