Nagpur: Union Minister for Road Transport & Highway Nitin Gadkari on Saturday announced that all irrigation projects in State will be completed on war-footing. Gadkari, who accorded thunderous welcome on his arrival in city for the first time after becoming Cabinet Minister in Modi Government for the second time, addressed a press conference. Gadkari has also been given charge of the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME).

Gadkari said that shortage of water is the main problem in State, but the issue is being addressed by the State and Central Governments. Both governments are doing a considerable amount of work to address this problem by increasing irrigation potential. “All irrigation projects will be completed speedily,” he announced and added that boosting of country’s GDP and employment generation is top priority of our government.

“Small industries and job creation is on my agenda although no target has been fixed. New schemes and projects are being planned. Employment generation in rural parts will be given priority. Construction of roads in various regions has been started. Planting of 125 crore trees along the roads is our target. Works of all national highways will be completed in the next three years. Jobs will also be created in Khadi Gramodyag and agriculture sector. My focus is also on boosting of export of Khadi products and honey. I will strive to do my job to the optimum. It is for the people to decide whether I am the most efficient minister,” Gadkari stated.

The Minister further said that the cleaning and purification work of River Ganga will be completed by March 2020. “No efforts will be spared for creation of more and more jobs. In this endeavour, I will cooperate wholeheartedly with other ministries,” Gadkari declared.