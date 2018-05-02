Alexis Multispecialty Hospital partners with MFine to enable virtual medical consultations

Nagpur: Alexis Multispecialty Hospital has turned to telemedicine to continue their OPD operations in the fight against the Coronavirus outbreak. Doctors at Alexis will be on MFine, an AI powered, on-demand healthcare service which enables virtual medical consultations to connect with their patients. Virtual consultations help in preventing overcrowding of hospitals and reduce the risk of infection. It helps hospitals safeguard doctors and staff who are among the most at risk of contracting the virus. Telemedicine will also help patients to avoid crowded waiting rooms and potential infection.

Amidst the continued efforts to fight the COVID19 pandemic, Alexis Multispecialty Hospital is facing a surge in outpatient cases. It is offering virtual consultation through the MFine mobile app to help alleviate their fears and asserting if a patient requires immediate attention or if they are going to be okay. To begin with, 12 doctors from the hospital are available on the platform. In response to the epidemic crisis, MFine has built a tool which enables preliminary assessment for Coronavirus and thousands of users have got assessed with numbers increasing everyday. A range of medical specialities including Gynecology, Pediatrics, Orthopedics, Neurology, Internal Medicine, Psychology, Gastroenterology and Oncology are available at the hospital for remote consultations. The medical staff is available online in adherence to the Government directives of keeping the essential services up and running.

Even with the current safety measures and state lockdowns, the public and hospital staff is at a risk of infection. Virtual consultations are becoming the norm and are being widely used by both patients and also healthcare professionals. Telemedicine helps to reduce the surge of patients in OPDs and avoids putting patients, doctors and other staff at risk of infection. It also helps all patients with other ailments to reach out to doctors while practicing social distancing during the lockdown period.

Taher Shams, Managing Director, Alexis Multispeciality Hospital

“Our motto of easy accessibility of our medical services to our patrons has been supported rightly with the introduction of Mfine’s platform to us. This has enabled patient-centric care as everyone today needs everything on their fingertips and we are able to give them what is desired. As we witness a global revolution in the healthcare sector, Alexis Hospital and Mfine are positively leading the digital transformation of the region’s healthcare industry.”

Dr Abhishek Wankar, Neurophysican, Alexis Multispeciality Hospital

”Mfine takes Alexis to a new level. And I am proud to be a part of the movement. It also gives me immense pleasure to serve patients coming from every nook and corner of this large country, just with a small app.”

Ashutosh Lawania, Co-Founder, MFine

“We are pleased to have Alexis Multispecialty Hospital onboard our platform. We hope to see most of their patients consulting on the app and avoid crowding the hospital. It is everyone’s responsibility to ensure that doctors and other medical staff are not infected due to unnecessary hospital visits, and through the MFine app, we give patients the OPD experience with the safety of telemedicine.”

About Alexis Multispecialty Hospital

Alexis Multispecialty Hospital is an offering and initiative of the Zulekha Healthcare Group, UAE to help serve the entire Central India community by providing the highest quality of medical care across various disciplines. The hospital employs renowned specialists and medical personnel supported by latest cutting-edge technology offering all-round care and comfort. This state-of-the-art distinctive 210 bedded set up offers end-to-end multispecialty services in the areas of Comprehensive Oncology Care & Radiotherapy, Cardiac Sciences, Neurosciences, Orthopaedics, Critical Care, Minimal Invasive Surgery, Urology, Nephrology, Gastroenterology, Endocrinology, Gynecology, Pediatrics & Neonatology, Critical Care (CCU, ICU, NICU, SICU) & Internal Medicine, Joint Replacement & Arthroscopy, Trauma Services, Interventional Radiology & Preventive Medicines. To address the clinical requirement of Central India, Alexis Multispecialty Hospital will also have a Comprehensive Organ Transplant Unit.

About MFine

MFine is an AI-driven, on-demand healthcare service that provides its users access to virtual consultations and connected care programmes from the country’s top hospitals. The app-based mhealth platform partners with leading and trusted hospitals instead of aggregating individual doctors. MFine users can consult doctors from their preferred hospitals via chat or video to get prescriptions and/or routine care. MFine was launched in December 2017 by Ashutosh Lawania and Prasad Kompalli who were later joined by Ajit Narayanan and Arjun Choudhary.

For more details, please visit: https://www.mfine.co/

The MFine app is available on Android and iOS.