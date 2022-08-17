Alexis Multispeciality Hospital gets Re -accreditaed by the joint commission international (JCI), USA

Gold seal triennial endorsement by the global body demonstrates Alexis’ commitment to quality care and compliance to international standards in healthcare

Nagpur: Alexis Multispeciality Hospital received the JCI accreditation in 2019. The hospital was then the first hospital in Central India to receive this prestigious JCI accreditation. Alexis’ on-going commitment to quality patient care and safety was recognised with this re- accreditation by the Joint Commission International in their first triennial survey (conducted once in every 3 years). JCI Accreditation is the Gold Standard in healthcare which recognises the hospitals for their commitment to provide world-class patient care, implementation of evidence based clinical practices and safety protocols which encompasses patients, hospital staff, visitors and infrastructure.

JCI is the global arm of the US-based The Joint Commission (TJC), an independent, not-for-profit organization provides accreditation and certification to healthcare organization and program across the globe. JCI accreditation is coveted by many hospital facilities and is achieved by implementing a set of stringent global standards with over 1100 measurable elements. JCI accreditation plays a vital role in validating the quality of services provided by hospitals/healthcare facilities delivering excellence and continuous improvement of patient care.

“During the JCI triennial survey, Alexis hospital showcased a sustainable commitment to patient safety and quality of care that was benchmarked to global standards. It is a moment of pride for me and the Alexis team as we receive this re-accreditation. I thank each and every team member for their relentless efforts towards achieving the JCI re-accreditation, and for their commitment to maintain excellence in all-round healthcare delivery,” said Mr. Taher Shams, Managing Director for Zulekha Healthcare Group, UAE & Alexis Multispeciality Hospital, Nagpur.

Dr. Rajini Ashok, Senior Director Quality for Zulekha Healthcare Group, UAE & Alexis Multispeciality Hospital, Nagpur, shares that “Initiating an accreditation activity is easier but maintaining the standards are challenging. It’s indeed a moment of great pride for Alexis Multispeciality Hospital to be re-accredited by the JCI. The reaccreditation survey was conducted by three international experts from the United States over a period of 5 days surveying each and every aspect of the organization physical facility and care processes using tracer methodology. This also included evaluation of the organization’s performance monitoring & improvement and risk management activities. Achieving this reaccreditation, further testifies our commitment to providing high quality, safety and sustainable care to patients, staff and community. With the accreditation & re-accreditation, we are committed to practise evidence based medicine which is delivered with expertise, compassion and professional ethics.”

Our mission is to partner with every healthcare seeker in their effort to achieve good health, by providing efficient, expert and compassionate care. At Alexis Hospital, we continuously strive to be partners in good health!” added Dr Rajini Ashok.

“From a patient’s perspective, the JCI re-accreditation adds an extra layer of trust and reassurance in the minds of the patrons towards Alexis’ hospital. For us, It gives an assurance of safety, best practices, high quality care, state-of-the-art facilities which, are complemented by highly skilled & competent staff and specialists who uphold the Hospital’s accreditation standards at all times. Alexis is also acclaimed for its outstanding tertiary care as well as its world class equipment & infrastructure.” said Dr Tushar Gawad, Director Administration, Alexis Multispecialty Hospital.

About Alexis Multispecialty Hospital – www.alexishospital.com

Alexis Multispecialty Hospital is an offering and initiative of the Zulekha Healthcare Group, UAE to help serve the entire Central India community by providing the highest quality of medical care across various disciplines. The hospital employs renowned specialists and medical personnel supported by latest cutting-edge technology offering all-round care and comfort.

This state-of-the-art distinctive 200 bedded set up offers end-to-end multispecialty services in the areas of Comprehensive Oncology Care & Radiotherapy, Cardiac Sciences, Neurosciences, Orthopaedics, Critical Care, Minimal Invasive Surgery, Urology, Nephrology, Gastroenterology, Endocrinology, Gynaecology, Paediatrics & Neonatology, Critical Care (CCU, ICU, NICU, SICU) & Internal Medicine, Joint Replacement & Arthroscopy, Trauma Services, Interventional Radiology & Preventive Medicines. To address the clinical requirement of Central India, Alexis Multispecialty Hospital also has a Comprehensive Organ Transplant Unit.

