Alexis Multispeciality Hospital completes six glorious years in Nagpur 

Nagpur: Alexis Multispeciality Hospital in Nagpur celebrates its 6th Anniversary this year. The hospital is a unit of Zulekha Healthcare Group, UAE. Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awardee, Founder and Chairperson of Group, Dr. Zulekha Daud had a dream of setting up a Multispeciality Hospital in her homeland, Nagpur and that is how in the year 2016 the hospital was established. Today Alexis Multispeciality hospital proudly enjoys the recognition of the Most Trusted Healthcare Brand in Central India and is leading the way as a healthcare frontrunner under the able guidance and leadership of Co-Chairperson Ms. Zanubia Shams and Managing Director Mr. Taher Shams.

MILESTONES AND ACCOLADES

The management and employees strive to provide international quality healthcare services to all the healthcare seekers of Central India. Notably, within a span of six years, Alexis Multispeciality Hospital has carved a niche in healthcare service delivery by gaining the highest accreditations including Joint Commission International (JCI), National Accreditation Board for Hospital & Healthcare (NABH), National Accreditation Board for Testing & Calibration Laboratories (NABL), Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) Gold along with ISO 20000-1, 22301, 27001. Alexis has also been awarded the Cleanest Hospital Award by Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC). All of these accolades speak volumes of the efforts put in by our team to ensure best Quality services to all their patrons.

Some other recent milestones of the organisation include The Best Multispecialty Hospital (Nagpur) Award by The Week, The Best Multispecialty Hospital by Times Business Award and its accreditation by National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) and Re-accreditation by JCI, NABH& NABL.

WHEN IT MATTERS.. IT MATTERS THE MOST

When the entire world was battling against the most dreaded pandemic of the decades, the entire healthcare system was jeopardised and people were clueless about where to get the right treatment. In such panic and chaotic conditions as well, Alexis Hospital stood strong and offered the best available yet most affordable treatment to all the critically needy patients. Noteworthy, that our success rate was more than 99% with only 1% mortality out of the total of 5000+ patients who were patients who were treated during pandemic on OPD, Day Care and IPD Wards. We judiciously followed the rate protocols laid down by the Government Authorities to ensure that our patients do not suffer the burden of healthcare cost and yet get the best treatment available. Our clinical success during the pandemic has helped us to earn a recognition of the most preferred healthcare destination of Central India.

TRUSTED PARTNERS IN GOOD HEALTH

Most of the leading Corporate and Insurance Companies entrust Alexis for the best clinical services to all their beneficiaries. Together with this confidence of patrons and partners the hospital has touched more than 5,00,000 lives, giving them a new hope and helping them recover from their ailments.

The hospital is a purpose built facility to ensure maximum safety to all patients. Spread across 2,25,000 Sq. Ft area; the hospital has 200 beds with 60 beds of Critical Care and ward beds with options of multi-bed, twin-sharing, single and deluxe suits, making it the most advanced yet affordable healthcare facility. The hospital has all the leading specialities, super-specialities including but not limited to Cardiac, Onco, Neuro, Gastro, Ortho, Organ Transplant along with allied services of Modern Radiology and Pathology solutions available under-one-roof which makes it hassle free for all patients. Backed by the expert clinical support from more than 50 full time Consultants and equal number of Visiting Consultants round the clock, Alexis is able to manage the most complex, high-risk patient treatments effectively

MEDICAL ADVANCES:

NEPHROPATHOLOGY

Alexis has been able to bridge a huge gap in Nephrology treatment in Central India. With great pleasure I announce the commencement of complete advanced Renal Histopathology services (Nephropathology services) for both native and transplant kidney diseases at Alexis hospital Nagpur for the FIRST time in this region, with the required modalities which will help deliver patient care at par with the metro cities. Less than 10% of patients with total kidney failures can actually consider kidney transplantation. This is because of poor access to complete transplant facilities. Transplant diagnostics include nephropathology services.

This service utilizes advanced techniques like immunofluorescence and Immunohistochemistry, which gives information about the underlying kidney disease and processes which are immunologically mediated, particularly rejection of kidney transplant. It was lacking in our region and was a huge roadblock for patient care.

The biggest advantage of having such a facility is that it speeds up diagnosis (within 3 days) so that the treating clinician can guide and take better care of patients in complex transplant situations as well as in critical nephrology while dealing with any native kidney disease.

Earlier such tests were available only at metro cities with a turnaround time of 7 to 8 days whereas with in-house nephropathology the same will be delivered now within 3 days!.

HEMODIAFILTRATION (HDF)

In our region and the world the number of people with kidney failures is increasing (Especially the Diabetic) and a significant proportion of such people find themselves with kidney malfunctions and undergo dialysis thrice per week, out of which 50% in such treatments survive for only up to 3-4 years.

Alexis has started Hemodiafiltration (HDF) which is an advanced dialysis technique that uses modern technology to generate larger fluid flows during such treatment. This is done by real time online production of dialysis quality water. When coupled with newer generation of blood purification filters this technology removes maximum impurities from the blood of CKD patients. This is targeted at improving appetite, improving nutrition, muscle mass and ensuring longevity in people with chronic kidney disease so that they achieve better quality of life, and regain their confidence in being socially and economically active.

HD-IVUS

IVUS or intravascular ultrasound is the technological advance in the procedure of coronary intervention. It is an imaging modality where the plaque morphology can be assessed and Angioplasty can be performed with utmost precision. It is basically performed through a catheter that is advanced into the heart arteries through the catheter placed from the arteries of either hand or groin. The outer end of the catheter is attached to an ultra-sophisticated console which enables the operator to look at the blockages from within the arteries, and gives them an edge to accurately place the stent inside the block and later assess if the block has been adequately treated. With Alexis having the most advanced 60 Mhz equipment the coronary procedures can be performed with utmost precision and can give accurate results.

ROTABLATION

Rotablation is an advanced technology where a drilling catheter is advanced into the heart arteries so as to negotiate the calcific blockages. Many times due to calcification in the heart arteries, patients are referred for Bypass surgery. But with Rotablation these blockages can be managed with just stenting thereby eliminating the need for a bypass surgery.

With addition of the above mentioned services, I can proudly say that Alexis offers the most comprehensive Cardiac and Nephrology services in Central India.

