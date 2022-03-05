Alexis Hospital’s diktat over parking lot puts patient’s kin in a fix!

Nagpur: Visiting a reputed hospital is proving to be a costly affair for the citizens!! The family members of patients admitted to Alexis Hospital are subjected to traffic challans, owing to apathy of the hospital administration. The hospital compels them to park their vehicles outside the hospital on a service road connecting Mankapur to Sadar. Interestingly, the hospital administration allows their staff to park inside the hospital; however, when it comes to patients, they are being asked to park outside the hospital and ultimately face police action.

Taking cognizance of this unwanted situation, cops too tried to intervene into the matter and wrote several times to Alexis Hospital administration but to no avail. Traffic cops are left with no option but to slap challans to the patients and their relatives for parking vehicles outside the hospital.

Speaking to Nagpur Today, Jagvindersingh Rajput, Traffic Police Inspector, Sadar Division elaborated about the problem faced by both cops and patients’ kin.

“The haphazard parking outside the Alexis Hospital not only poses challenges to Traffic Cops to maintain smooth vehicular movement; but, it often leads to traffic jams on Nagpur-Koradi 4-lane road. We are empathetic towards patient’s kin as they are just obeying orders from the security guards of the hospital and parking on the road.



Hence, we never penalize them directly. We first make announcements urging owners to remove their vehicles from the road. It is after which, we issue challans,” the PI said.

Have written several times to hospital:

Owing to the traffic snarls, we have written Alexis Hospital administration in the past. However, there’s no response yet. Even locals along with patient’s kin have approached us and Mankapur Police Station in this regard, but even we’ve our boundaries when it comes to take a course of action, the PI Rajput mentioned.

– Ravikant Kamble & Shubham Nagdeve