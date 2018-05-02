Alarming: Nagpur reports 1181 fresh Covid-19 cases, 10 deaths

Nagpur: The worrisome surge in novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) cases has raised the anxiety of District Administration; as Nagpur on Wednesday detected 1181 fresh cases of the virus borne disease. In the day as many as 10 person also succumbed to the pandemic. Adding more woes in this stern condition is the negligence from the part of citizens; who are often found flouting Covid norms set by the Administration.

Out of the total positive cases, two cases were reported from outside the district, 224 were reported from rural areas while the sum of 955 were registered from Nagpur city alone. Meanwhile, from the total deaths, 7 were reported from Nagpur city, two from outside the district and one from the rural areas.

After the fresh updates, the total active cases in the city now stand at 7,184 including asymptomatic cases advised for home isolation.

With 455 recoveries in the day, the cumulative number of recovered cases rose to 1,34,230 (including home isolation recoveries). The recovery rate stands at 92.12%.