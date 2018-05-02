Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Sat, Mar 13th, 2021
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Akhilesh among 21 booked for assault on journos

    A case has been registered against Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and 20 party workers in connection with alleged assault on some journalists in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad, police said on Saturday.

    An first information report was registered at Pakhwara police station late on Friday night under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on the basis of a complaint by a journalist, officials said.

    According to the complainant, Yadav, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister, was irked by a few personal question posed by some journalists during an interaction with him at a hotel on March 11 after a press conference.

    Following this, Yadav allegedly instigated his security guards and aides to attack the journalists, the FIR claimed.

    It also alleged that the security guards and over 20 SP workers beat up the journalists causing grievous injuries.

    The journalists are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

    Trending In Nagpur
    Maha senior cop Sachin Waze denied interim bail
    Maha senior cop Sachin Waze denied interim bail
    महापौर यांनी घेतली कोरोना प्रतिबंधक लस
    महापौर यांनी घेतली कोरोना प्रतिबंधक लस
    मिशनरी कांशीरामजींचे योगदान आंदोलनकारी कांशीराम : उत्तम शेवडे
    मिशनरी कांशीरामजींचे योगदान आंदोलनकारी कांशीराम : उत्तम शेवडे
    COVID-19 spurt: Nagpur reports 2,261 fresh cases, 7 deaths in a day
    COVID-19 spurt: Nagpur reports 2,261 fresh cases, 7 deaths in a day
    A D.O.S.E. on Exam- Give yourself the best shot at acing the exam – by Raghav Podar – Chairman – Podar Education
    A D.O.S.E. on Exam- Give yourself the best shot at acing the exam – by Raghav Podar – Chairman – Podar Education
    Rajendra Jaiswal won the medal in Dubai IRONMAN 70.3
    Rajendra Jaiswal won the medal in Dubai IRONMAN 70.3
    Dr Nitin Raut takes COVID-19 jab in Nagpur
    Dr Nitin Raut takes COVID-19 jab in Nagpur
    Platform ticket to cost ₹50 in Nagpur
    Platform ticket to cost ₹50 in Nagpur
    शुक्रवारी ६ प्रतिष्ठानांवर कारवाई
    शुक्रवारी ६ प्रतिष्ठानांवर कारवाई
    नागपुर जिले में 15,914 लोगों को लगाया टीका
    नागपुर जिले में 15,914 लोगों को लगाया टीका
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145