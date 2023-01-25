AK Antony’s son quits Cong after slamming Modi documentary

Congress veteran AK Antony’s son Anil K Antony has quit the party alleging “intolerant calls to retract a tweet”, a day after he criticized a controversial BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi – India: The Modi Question.

“I have resigned from my roles in the Congress. Intolerant calls to retract a tweet, by those fighting for free speech. I refused. @facebook wall of hate/abuses by ones supporting a trek to promote love! Hypocrisy thy name is! Life goes on,” he wrote on Twitter.

“I am sure that I have my own unique strengths which could have enabled me to contribute very effectively to the party in several ways. However, by now I have been made well aware that you, your colleagues and the coterie around the leadership are only keen to work with a bunch of sycophants and chamchas, who would unquestionably be at your beck and call. This has become the lone criterion of merit. Sadly, we don’t have much common ground,” his letter read.

Amid the raging controversy over the documentary on 2002 Gujarat riots, critical of then chief minister Narendra Modi, Anil Antony on Tuesday said he considers BBC as a state-sponsored channel with a long history of prejudices.

He called former UK foreign secretary Jack Straw — who appeared in the first part of the documentary and told about the ‘secret’ investigation that the then UK government undertook — the brain behind the Iraq war.

