Ajni Railway Station set for major makeover to boost passenger comfort

Advertisement



Nagpur: The Ajni Railway Station is on track for a massive transformation, with redevelopment works progressing rapidly under the supervision of the Central Railway’s Nagpur Division. The ambitious project is part of the Indian Railways’ larger push to modernize key stations across the country and aims to redefine convenience, safety, and comfort for thousands of daily commuters.

Once complete, Ajni Station will emerge as a state-of-the-art, passenger-friendly hub, easing the load on Nagpur’s main station while improving accessibility for residents in South and Central Nagpur.

Gold Rate 30 July 2025 Gold 24 KT 99,000 /- Gold 22 KT 92,100 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,14,900/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Key features of the redevelopment:

• Expanded Infrastructure: The project includes the construction of additional platforms and wider circulating areas to handle more footfall efficiently.

• Modern Passenger Amenities: Commuters can look forward to escalators, elevators, modern ticket counters, clean waiting lounges, and upgraded toilet facilities.

• Enhanced Safety: The station will be equipped with high-definition CCTV surveillance, improved lighting, and advanced fire detection and safety systems.

• Green Initiatives: Sustainability is a major focus, with provisions for LED lighting, rainwater harvesting, and water-saving plumbing systems.

• Improved Operations: Upgrades in signalling systems and track capacity will increase train handling efficiency and punctuality.

According to railway officials, the project will not only enhance the overall travel experience but also improve regional rail connectivity, benefiting daily commuters, long-distance travellers, and the local economy.

The revamp of Ajni is part of the Indian Railways’ station redevelopment mission, which envisions creating modern transport nodes that serve as both efficient transit points and public spaces offering comfort and convenience.

Railway authorities have assured that the construction is being carried out without disrupting regular train services, and the project is on schedule for completion in the coming months. Once completed, Ajni is expected to play a critical role in decongesting Nagpur’s main station and offering a more streamlined travel experience.