Ajni Inter Modal Station tender scrapped amid protests by Greens: Report

Nagpur: In a significant development, as InterModal Station (IMS) project failed to make any headway owing to concerns over need to fell a large number of trees, the position of National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) became untenable and hence it made exit from the Ajni Station redevelopment project. At present, even otherwise, NHAI has scrapped the tender for development of IMS at Ajni Railway Colony as citizens opposed the plan to trim the green cover in South Nagpur, according to a report in a local daily.

Earlier, NHAI had planned integrated development of IMS and Ajni Railway Station redevelopment. It was an ambitious project where NHAI was to invest funds and they had planned three subways at Ajni Station to help smooth connectivity with IMS. But as NHAI failed to get permission to cut the trees, the issue is now with State Tree Authority, the tender for IMS was scrapped and along with the plans for Ajni also needed to be dropped, said the reports

NHAI exits Ajni Railway Station redevelopment project:

According to the report, with National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) dropping its plans to redevelop the Ajni Railway Station, the Railway Land Development Authority (RLDA) is now tasked with finishing-up the project. RLDA has received in-principle approval and the redevelopment, as per information, is going to be taken up in two phases. Though the final contours of the Ajni Station redevelopment project are still being worked out, a design prepared long back by Central Railway has been accepted as of now, the report said.

For the first part, the project is going to cost around Rs 200 crore to Rs 300 crore and the tenders for the same are now being readied. It is also decided that the first contract would be based on engineering-procurement-construction (EPC) mode so that big companies can participate in the tender and leverage their expertise in providing a modern look to the station.

RLDA, which has been handed over development of Nagpur Railway Station, will simultaneously take up the Ajni Station project. In fact, sources said, a tight deadline is provided to RLDA as priority is given for taking-up redevelopment at Ajni Station prior to Nagpur Railway Station. A few years back, the Railway Board outlined plans to develop Ajni as a Satellite Railway Station. The idea is to reduce the burden at Nagpur Railway Station and in process enable faster movement of trains.

Also Nagpur station is land locked and hence Railways zeroed upon Ajni to provide seamless movement for travellers. Another major advantage of Ajni Station is easy access for travellers from all four directions of the city as compared to Nagpur Station and ample availability of land. In the said plan, the new development would be concentrated on the Southern direction of Ajni station, off the Medical College Road. Ample land is available with Central Railway to roll out required amenities wherein a new terminal building is going to be constructed.

The new station building on the Southern side would be 270 meters long. In the first phase, however, only 70 metre is going to be constructed, as per primary approved design. Given the new mandate and future plan for Ajni Station, escalators and high level platforms are planned and the same is to be executed through RLDA. Apart from two Foot Overbridge (FoB) across the Ajni Yard, four new platforms are going to be added of which two would be island platforms. The island platforms are going to be a new addition and they enable movement of trains from either direction unlike Home Platform, that is No. 1 platform at Ajni, here trains are admitted only in DN direction, meaning trains arriving from Wardha end and heading towards Nagpur station can only be accommodated.

A sky walk is also on plan along with development of a food court on the upper side over the track. However that may be taken-up during the second phase when adequate train stoppages are provided at Ajni. Further space would be left in the Ajni Yard to accommodate two tracks for future development of the hi-speed corridor.

Another track would also be laid in addition to platforms, and the same may be used for stabling trains in the Ajni Yard. Also the existing railway line, which was earlier in use for plying local trains from Ajni to Nagpur station, would be upgraded. The existing platform would be redesigned and widened to enable provision of required passenger amenities. In the first phase, some of the railway quarters of Ajni railway colony would be demolished.

