Ajit Pawar reviews preparations for Winter Session in Nagpur

Nagpur: Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar conducted a meeting with all top district administration officials to review preparations for the upcoming Winter Session of State Legislature to be held in Nagpur from December 7. It was attended by the Chief Secretary and Additional Chief Secretaries of various departments along with senior officials.

Divisional Commissioner Vijayalaxmi Bidari, who was part of the meeting also having senior officials from Nagpur, including Collector Dr Vipin Itankar, said that the Legislature Secretariat would be starting its working from November 26 in the city. The work of the Secretariat in Mumbai will cease on November 24.

“During the meeting, we were told to finalise the accommodation of hundreds of the government officials, who will arrive from Mumbai. Accordingly, we have allotted the quarters to them. Even the bungalows for the ministers and senior bureaucrats are finalized as per the protocol. We have also arranged office spaces for the government officials near the Vidhan Bhavan premises for their day-to-day functioning during the Session.”

Bidari said the administration would be seeking government-owned vehicles from other divisions like Amravati, Nashik and Aurangabad during the session for transportation needs of the officials, who will be on the Assembly duty from Mumbai and other cities. “We will also hire private vehicles if needed by floating the tenders.”

The Divisional Commissioner said the information technology (IT) team of the government had already arrived in the city while other teams involved in other operational maintenance would be arriving soon. “Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar and Deputy Chairperson of Legislative Council Neelam Gorhe would take a review meeting, probably next week for the preparations,” she said.

The officials from district administration involved in the preparations of the session informed that they were instructed to make ready two offices of NCP for factions led by founder Sharad Pawar and his nephew Ajit inside Vidhan Bhavan. In the last session here in December, the administration had readied two offices for the Shiv Sena factions led by Uddhav Thackeray and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde after their split that led to the fall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) Government.

Meanwhile, the preparations for the Winter Session of the State Legislature in the Second Capital from December 7, are in full swing. Right from repairs of furniture to re-painting of buildings in Vidhan Bhavan premises and other important official installations, everything is being done in top gear.

Repair activities such as tarring of roads, setting up of tents for police personnel, beautification of buildings which will be in use, refurbishing of official furniture, painting of signages etc are being taken up for the annual government exercise.

