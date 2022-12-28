Ajit Pawar provided State Govt plane to go to Mumbai urgently

Nagpur: The Maharashtra Government made available the State Government plane to Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar who has to rush to Mumbai urgently. Clarifying on the matter, Pawar told the media that it was Chief Minister Eknath Shinde who advised him to go to Mumbai by government plane and provided the plane for that.

Currently, Ajit Pawar is in Nagpur for Winter Session. But as the former Home Minister and senior NCP leader Anil Deshmukh is being released from Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai today (Wednesday), Ajit Pawar is going to Mumbai to meet him.

Ajit Pawar told the reason why the Shinde Fadnavis Government provided a government plane to him for urgent travel. He said, “Senior Nationalist Congress Party leader Anil Deshmukh is being released today. He will not be allowed to go anywhere outside Mumbai. On behalf of Nationalist Congress Party, I have asked State President Jayant Patil to come to Mumbai from Sangli. I am also trying to go to Mumbai”.

While all this was going on, Shinde told me on Tuesday that he is holding a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee tomorrow (Wednesday). “I told them that it would be better if the meeting was held the day after tomorrow instead of Wednesday because I was leaving at eleven in the morning. So Shinde said that at ten o’clock the meeting will be held. He will provide me with a government plane,” Ajit Pawar said.

Pawar further said that the Chief Minister said, “You go by government plane and come back after finishing the work. So I changed my program. Dilip Valse Patil and I are going to Mumbai by government plane at 1 pm. The head of the state has the absolute right to decide who should use the government aircraft. I am also the Leader of the Opposition. I also hold the rank of Cabinet Minister. When we were in power, we used to help each other whenever there was a situation. So maybe I plan to go to Mumbai by the flight provided by the government at 1 pm and return by the same flight,” Pawar stated.

