Ajit Pawar gets ACB clean-chit in irrigation scam case

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra’s anti-corruption bureau has cleared National Conference Party’s leader Ajit Pawar of allegations in an irrigation scam case in an affidavit submitted in the court.

The 16-page affidavit, dated November 27 Nov was submitted at the Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court by ACB superintendent Rashmi Nandedkar in which she has observed that there is no criminal liability on the part of the then Chairman of the VIDC (Minister of WRD) in respect of the process of granting sanction.

Minister of Water Resources Department is Ex-Officio Chairman of the Vidarbha Irrigation Development Corporation. –