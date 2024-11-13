Ajit Pawar Claims Gautam Adani Was Involved in 2019 BJP-NCP Political Talks

Advertisement

New Delhi: In a recent interview, Ajit Pawar revealed that industrialist Gautam Adani was part of political discussions between the BJP and the then-undivided NCP in 2019, just before a short-lived government was formed with Devendra Fadnavis as Chief Minister and Ajit Pawar as Deputy Chief Minister.

Ajit Pawar disclosed, “Amit Shah, Gautam Adani, Praful Patel, Fadnavis, and Pawar Saheb… everyone was there.” When asked about aligning with the BJP despite ideological differences, Ajit referenced NCP’s past decision to support the BJP externally in Maharashtra in 2014.

2014 Maharashtra Assembly Election Context

Reflecting on 2014, Ajit Pawar said, “After the assembly election results, NCP spokesperson Praful Patel announced that we would support the BJP externally.” He noted that this support was intended solely for government formation, which eventually led to the BJP and Shiv Sena reuniting.

Meeting Held at Adani’s Delhi Residence

Ajit also spoke of a meeting that took place at a businessman’s house in Delhi prior to the early-morning swearing-in ceremony with Fadnavis. “It’s well-known where the meetings took place, and yes, Adani was there along with others,” Ajit confirmed, mentioning that he took responsibility for the fallout while protecting others involved.

Sharad Pawar’s Reluctance to Join BJP Remains a Mystery

Asked about Sharad Pawar’s later reluctance to align with the BJP, Ajit said, “Pawar Saheb is a leader whose mind no one can read, not even his closest family.”

NCP Split and Maharashtra’s Ideological Shift

Responding to questions about the split in the NCP, Ajit stated, “There is no question of a split; the party is controlled by those with the majority.” Ajit also highlighted that ideological divides have become secondary in Maharashtra politics, with everyone now primarily focused on gaining power.

Ajit dismissed claims that he joined the BJP to avoid corruption charges, clarifying that cases against him were resolved due to a lack of evidence. He noted, “If I were guilty, action would have been taken.”

Opposition Reacts Strongly, Calls Maharashtra Government ‘Adani Government’

Following Ajit’s statements, opposition leaders expressed outrage. Mumbai Congress President Varsha Gaikwad questioned Adani’s role in the discussions, suggesting the MVA government was destabilized to benefit Adani’s business interests. “This is not the Maharashtra government; it’s the Adani government,” she asserted.

UBT Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also criticized Adani’s involvement, questioning his influence over coalition decisions. “Why was a businessman so keen to bring the BJP to power in Maharashtra?” she asked, hinting at deeper motives behind the Dharavi redevelopment project and other ventures.

As these revelations unfold, they have sparked significant debate, with opposition leaders arguing that Maharashtra’s political landscape has been increasingly shaped by corporate interests. Gautam Adani was unavailable for comment.