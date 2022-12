Ajay Gulhane, New CEO of Nagpur Smart city

Nagpur: Ajay Annasaheb Gulhane has been posted as CEO of Nagpur Smart City and will have charge of Additional Municipal Commissioner of Nagpur. He is IAS officer of 2010 batch.

Transfer orders of six officers have been issued on Friday.

Advertisement

The other officers transferred are Rajesh Patil, Director of Sainik Kalyan, Pune has been transferred as Joint Managing Director of CIDCO, Navi Mumbai; Ashwing A Mudgal, Joint Managing Director of CIDCO, Navi Mumbai has been shifted to be Additional Metropolitan Commissioner of MMRDA, Mumbai. Deepak Singla, has been posted as Additional Municipal Commissioner of PMRDA, Pune. Bhagyashree Banayat has been posted as Additional Municipal Commissioner of Nashik. Dr Indurani Jakhar has been posted as Managing Director of MAVIM, Mumbai.

The transfer orders were issued on Friday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement