Air Marshal Vibhas Pande takes over as chief of IAF Maintenance Command in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: Air Marshal Vibhas Pande, AVSM VSM, assumed the command of Maintenance Command, IAF as 37th Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief on Tuesday.

The Air Marshal was commissioned in the Aeronautical Engineering (Mechanical) branch on August 29, 1984. He is trained on MiG-23 BN and AN-32 aircraft as well as Mi-17 helicopters. As a Flight Engineer, he has flown Mi-8 and Mi-17 helicopters and has been an Air Force Examiner for rotary wing aircraft. He is a Post Graduate in Reliability Engineering from IIT Powai, Mumbai. He is also an alumnus of College of Air Warfare, Hyderabad and National Defence College, Delhi.

During his career spanning more than 37 years, Air Marshal Pande has held the appointments of Senior Production Engineer at Base Repair Depot at Ojhar, Nasik; Commanding Officer of Air Armament Inspection Wing, Directing Staff at College of Air Warfare and Command Engineering Officer at Headquarters Western Air Command. He was founder Commanding Officer of Central Indigenisation and Manufacturing Depot (CIMD), Nasik and also commanded Base Repair Depot, Ojhar (Nasik).

He has tenanted the appointments of Senior Maintenance Staff Officer at Headquarters Eastern Air Command; Assistant Chief of Air Staff (ACAS), Engg (Transport and Helicopters) and Director General (Aircraft) at Air Headquarters. Prior to assuming his present appointment, he was Air Officer-in charge Maintenance (AOM) at Air Headquarters. The Air Officer is a recipient of Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM) and Vishisht Seva Medal (VSM).

Air Marshal Vibhas Pande succeeds Air Marshal Shashiker Choudhary who superannuated on May 31 after 38 years of distinguished service in the Indian Air Force.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement