Air Marshal Vibhas Pande, AOC-in-C HQ MC, IAF visit EEL Nagpur

Air Marshal Vibhas Pande, AOC-in-C Headquarters Maintenance Command, IAF visited private defence manufacturer Economic Explosives Limited (EEL), Nagpur on 29 Aug 22 and interacted with the Managing Director & CEO Shri Manish Satyanarayan Nuwal and other functionaries. During the course of his visit, he was given an overview on the latest products being developed by the company and was taken to various integrated plants and production facilities of Ammunition and Explosives such as Composite Propellant Plant, Chaff Production Facility, Rocket Assembly Bay, Radiography Facility and the assembly plant for naval AK 630 ammunition.

Shri Manish Satyanarayan Nuwal appraised the AOC-in-C about various indigenous projects pertaining to drones loitering munition systems, weaponised drones (hexacopter), anti-drone missiles and other projects as part of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat. The AOC-in-C explored the possibilities of absorbing weapons and systems currently under development by the industry partners.

During deliberations held with M/s EEL, the AOC-in-C recommended the industry to undertake research on new weapon technologies such as loitering munitions, payload for Drones, long range Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) rockets and energetic materials.

