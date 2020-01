Air Marshal Shashiker Choudhary Vishisht Seva Medal Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief Maintenance Command, Indian Air Force, has been conferred with ‘Ati Vishisht Seva Medal’ (AVSM) by the President of India on the occasion of the Republic Day 2020 for his distinguished service of exceptional order spanning over 35 years.

Air Marshal Shashiker Choudhary has taken over as AOC-in-C Maintenance Command on 01 Jan 20.