Air India Flasher Identified As Mumbai Businessman Shekhar Mishra

Delhi Police have booked a Mumbai-based businessman who allegedly urinated on a female septuagenarian co-passenger on board an Air India flight. The incident happened on November 26 in the New York-Delhi flight of the airline.

According to a report in Times of India, the police is currently carrying out raids to arrest him. The businessman was identified as Shekhar Mishra. He reportedly is in his fifties. Mishra has been booked under Sections of IPC for ourtraging modesty, misconduct by a drunken person, obscene act in public place and Aircraft Rules.

“The accused is a resident of Mumbai, but his possible location is in some other state and the police team has reached there. We will arrest the accused at the earliest,” Delhi Police said in their statement.

FIR registered after incident by Delhi Police

The Delhi police registered an FIR after the incident was initially reported to them by the airline on December 28.

The Delhi Police said in a statement, “FIR being registered after an inebriated male passenger urinated on a female co-passenger in Air India’s business class on Nov 26. Matter was reported to Air India by female passenger, after which a complaint was given to police on behalf of Air India on December 28.”

