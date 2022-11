Air Fest at Vayusena Nagar in Nagpur on November 19

Nagpur: Air Fest-2022 has been planned at Headquarters Maintenance Command of the Indian Air Force, at Vayusena Nagar in Nagpur on Saturday, November 19 to commemorate 75th year of India’s Independence.

The Air Fest-2022 will have various activities including display by Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team, Sarang Helicopters Air Display Team, Akashganga Team, and Air Warrior Drill Team. Other activities will include Para Hang Gliding, flypast by transport and fighter aircraft, static display of IAF equipment, aero-modelling, and performance by Air Force Band, stated a press release issued by Wg Cdr Ratnakar Singh, Public Relations Officer (Defence), Nagpur.

