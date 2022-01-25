Ailing ex-driver robs daughter, mother-in-law of former owners in Tehsil, Nandanvan for treatment money; arrested

Nagpur: Desperate for money for the treatment, an ailing youth reportedly barged inside two houses where he used to work as driver and robbed a 20-year-old girl and 60-year-old woman of gold ornaments and ATM under Tehsil and Nandanvan Police Station respectively, on Monday afternoon, police said.

The accused identified as Pranam Nimje has been arrested in this connection.

According to police sources, Nimje was sick for the past few months and was desperately in need of some cash for cure. Sans any hope at sight, he hatched the conspiracy to rob his previous owners of cash.

Nimje first approached the Shah residence in Amrut Palace Itwari. At around 12.30 pm, he barged inside the house of Rohitkumar Shah and threatened his daughter Kushi with a knife seeking money. The accused took Kushi’s earnings and ATM, and fled the spot. He later approached Mahashakti Apartment, Indira Devi Town in Nandanvan and robbed Kamal Vasantrao Ingole (60), mother-in-law of another previous owner of gold chain worth Rs 34,000.

Following the incidents, an offense under Sections 392 of the IPC was registered at Tehsil and Nandanvan Police Station.

Acting swiftly on the complaint, cops launched the manhunt of the accused and nabbed Nimje within three hours of both the incidents.






