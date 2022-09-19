AIIMS Nagpur should also treat sickle cell, thalassemia patients: Gadkari

Advertisement

Nagpur: The Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said that sickle cell and thalassemia disease among children in tribal and backward areas should be treated in AIIMS, Nagpur. Because this disease is found more backward area of tribal communities. This disease is more common among tribal children. If this disease is treated in AIIMS, the big problem of poor patients will be solved.

Gadkari was speaking at the fourth foundation day function of AIIMS Nagpur. AIIMS Director Dr. Vibha Gupta and other doctors were present. Speaking on this occasion. Gadkari said “Along with sickle cell and thalassemia, organ transplant facilities should also be available in this hospital and the poor should get benefit from it. Nagpur has become a medical hub. Patients are coming not only Nagpur every day but also from Vidarbha and neighbouring states of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. There are more poor patients in this category. Arrangements for these patients coming from outside are not made in Nagpur. Treatment and facilities for these patients should be available here in AIIMS,” the Minister said.

“Gadchiroli is a tribal area. If medical students are sent for patient care in this area, they can learn a lot. Many types of researches are going on in various departments of the government. But that department does not know anything about other department. If there is coordination between all these departments, the public will be able to get the benefits of the research. AIIMS should ask questions in future to ensure that people get better health facilities. AIIMS has done a good job during Corona. People expect AIIMS Nagpur to be the best and number one hospital in the country. AIIMS should fulfill those expectations,” Gadkari stated.

Elaborating the details Dr Vibha Dutta, said, “The institution saw recent addition of superspecialty services like Department of Burns and Plastic Surgery, Neurosurgery, Hematology, Cardio-thoracic and Vascular Surgery (CTVS), Surgical Gastroenterology Surgical Oncology, Urology and Renal Transplantation. The OPD and inpatient services of existing super-speciality departments of Cardiology, Nephrology, Neonatology, Pulmonary Medicine, and Paediatric Surgery are functioning fully. The IPD Complex is functional, replete with start-of-the-art, spacious wards, world-class operation theatres and Medical, Surgical, Paediatric and Neonatal Intensive Care Units.

“Besides OPD services, Inpatient services have been started for all clinical departments. The deliverance of quality clinical care and performance of complex surgeries is noteworthy and well-appreciated by patients availing of the hospital services. Thousands of patients have benefited from the cashless facility through Mahatama Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana (MJPJAY) and Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana with nearly 4,000 beneficiaries since the implementation of the schemes at the institute,” the Director said.

