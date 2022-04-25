AICTE introduces ‘Major Degree-Minor Degree’ concept in Engineering course

Advertisement

About 500 engineering colleges have downed their shutters due to seat vacancies in last five years

Nagpur: The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), with a view to enhance employability of students, has introduced a new concept. Any student doing a main engineering course can study an emerging branch and get the minor degree for the same.

Explaining the concept, Dr Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairman of AICTE said, “Suppose a student is doing Mechanical Engineering, he or she can simultaneously study any emerging branch like Artificial Intelligence or Machine Learning or Data Sciences or Robotics etc. The student can get major degree for Mechanical Engineering and minor degree for the emerging branch.”

Dr Sahasrabudhe was interacting with media persons at Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology (VNIT ) Auditorium on Sunday. He was in city to attend the fourth conference of Academic Leadership- 2022 organised by Research For Resurgence Foundation (RFRF), VNIT, Bharatiya Shikshan Manch. The candidate with such a qualification is always welcomed by any big company, feels DrSahasrabudhe. “Dual degree will make the student more equipped. Of course he has to walk an extra mile daily. Finally, hard work has no alternative and results are always better,” said Dr Sahasrabudhe.

Another student-centric issue which AICTE has introduced is multiple entry and multiple exit. “If a student after completing two years during a degree engineering course wishes to leave the course half-way he or she will be allowed to do so. He or she will have to do one bridge course of the duration of 2-3 months. We will give them certificates that will help him in adding to his or her profile. This is called exit. If the student wants to re-join the course after some years, the student can do only after completing the bridge course. Bridge course is prepared in such a way that the student should get well connected to the course while re-joining,” explained Dr Sahasrabudhe.

To resolve the issue of seat vacancies in engineering colleges, AICTE has stopped approving new colleges. According to Dr Sahasrabudhe in the last five years almost 500 colleges have downed their shutters. With reduction in colleges, the issue of seat vacancy would automatically get resolved, felt Dr Sahasrabudhe. Now students can have multidisciplinary education. If a student studying engineering wishes to learn economics, music, commerce, arts he or she can do that. These students have to do several projects which are inclusive of other subjects too. These students can be able to face the global challenges. Their perspective will not be limited to engineering alone. This approach will increase the efficiency of the students, elaborated Dr Sahasrabudhe.

