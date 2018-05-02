AI special plane to evacuate Indians from Wuhan

Air India’s 423-seater jumbo B747 plane will depart from Delhi airport at 12.30 pm on Friday to evacuate 600 Indian nationals who are in China as the neighbouring country deals with novel Coronavirus outbreak.

“The B747 plane is all set to depart from Delhi at 12.30 pm. It came from Mumbai on Friday morning only,” said a senior airline official.

Image: Chinese Premier Li Keqiang weas a mask and protective suit at a hospital where the patients of the new coronavirus are being treated following the outbreak, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China.