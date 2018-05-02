Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Fri, Jan 31st, 2020
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    AI special plane to evacuate Indians from Wuhan

    Air India’s 423-seater jumbo B747 plane will depart from Delhi airport at 12.30 pm on Friday to evacuate 600 Indian nationals who are in China as the neighbouring country deals with novel Coronavirus outbreak.

    “The B747 plane is all set to depart from Delhi at 12.30 pm. It came from Mumbai on Friday morning only,” said a senior airline official.

    Image: Chinese Premier Li Keqiang weas a mask and protective suit at a hospital where the patients of the new coronavirus are being treated following the outbreak, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China.

    Happening Nagpur
    In Pic Bharat Bandh Protest against CAA-NRC
    In Pic Bharat Bandh Protest against CAA-NRC
    The Shoes, short film about social change wins award in Accolade Global Film Competition, USA
    The Shoes, short film about social change wins award in Accolade Global Film Competition, USA
    Nagpur Crime News
    Firing at Mayor : 44 days on, cops on toes to catch leads!
    Firing at Mayor : 44 days on, cops on toes to catch leads!
    Another extortion case registers against Ambekar in Lakadganj
    Another extortion case registers against Ambekar in Lakadganj
    Maharashtra News
    विद्याधन शाळेत स्नेहसंमेलन साजरे
    विद्याधन शाळेत स्नेहसंमेलन साजरे
    नागरिकांच्या तक्रारी ऐकण्यास आयुक्त आले कक्षाबाहेर
    नागरिकांच्या तक्रारी ऐकण्यास आयुक्त आले कक्षाबाहेर
    Hindi News
    विविधता में एकता छुपी है : मोहन भागवत
    विविधता में एकता छुपी है : मोहन भागवत
    रेत कारोबार पर नहीं लग रहा अंकुश ,प्रशासन मौन
    रेत कारोबार पर नहीं लग रहा अंकुश ,प्रशासन मौन
    Trending News
    Firing at Mayor : 44 days on, cops on toes to catch leads!
    Firing at Mayor : 44 days on, cops on toes to catch leads!
    Budget: Opposition parties to meet on Feb 1
    Budget: Opposition parties to meet on Feb 1
    Featured News
    IndiGo to start new flights to Shirdi, tickets from ₹2,112
    IndiGo to start new flights to Shirdi, tickets from ₹2,112
    महापौर हमला: अब तक कुल 11.5 लाख सेलफोन की गई स्कैनिंग
    महापौर हमला: अब तक कुल 11.5 लाख सेलफोन की गई स्कैनिंग
    Trending In Nagpur
    विविधता में एकता छुपी है : मोहन भागवत
    विविधता में एकता छुपी है : मोहन भागवत
    नागरिकांच्या तक्रारी ऐकण्यास आयुक्त आले कक्षाबाहेर
    नागरिकांच्या तक्रारी ऐकण्यास आयुक्त आले कक्षाबाहेर
    मानव एक धर्म तर्फे प्रजासत्ताक दिनी जनजागृती रॅली
    मानव एक धर्म तर्फे प्रजासत्ताक दिनी जनजागृती रॅली
    आयुक्तांच्या आदेशानंतर मनपातील पार्कींगला लागली शिस्त
    आयुक्तांच्या आदेशानंतर मनपातील पार्कींगला लागली शिस्त
    मनपा करणार ‘आंतरराष्ट्रीय वैशाख दिन’ महोत्सवाचे आयोजन
    मनपा करणार ‘आंतरराष्ट्रीय वैशाख दिन’ महोत्सवाचे आयोजन
    Maha Metro Moves on Train Wrapping to Bolster its Non-Fare Box Revenue With the Agreement With Bank of Maharashtra
    Maha Metro Moves on Train Wrapping to Bolster its Non-Fare Box Revenue With the Agreement With Bank of Maharashtra
    ‘‘एकत्रीत राहुन आपली स्‍वतंत्रता अबाधित ठेवा’’-प्राचार्या, श्रीमती पोर्णिमा मेश्राम
    ‘‘एकत्रीत राहुन आपली स्‍वतंत्रता अबाधित ठेवा’’-प्राचार्या, श्रीमती पोर्णिमा मेश्राम
    समाज के सर्वांगीण विकास में प्रत्येक घटक का योगदान आवश्यक – अरविंद कुकड़े
    समाज के सर्वांगीण विकास में प्रत्येक घटक का योगदान आवश्यक – अरविंद कुकड़े
    महापौर हमला: अब तक कुल 11.5 लाख सेलफोन की गई स्कैनिंग
    महापौर हमला: अब तक कुल 11.5 लाख सेलफोन की गई स्कैनिंग
    Firing at Mayor : 44 days on, cops on toes to catch leads!
    Firing at Mayor : 44 days on, cops on toes to catch leads!
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145