Ahead of Modi’s visit, Centre approves projects worth Rs 8,000 cr for Nagpur

Nagpur: With just days to go for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Second Capital of the State on December 11, the Union Cabinet on Thursday approved projects worth around Rs 8,000 crores for the city.

The projects approved by the Centre includes the phase 2 of the Nagpur Metro Rail project, which will have 30 stations covering a length of over 43.8 km & cost Rs 6,708 crore. Central Government has also approved the Nag River rejuvenation project worth Rs 2,100 crore.

Notably, PM Modi will be laying foundation stone of these projects on December 11. PM is also likely to inaugurate the Metro routes — Sitabuldi Station to Prajapati Nagar and Kasturchand Park to Automotive Square — at Airport Metro station. Besides, Futala Fountain inauguration has also been pending for PM’s arrival.

It is pertinent to mention that four years after he performed ground-breaking ceremony, PM Modi will be inaugurating the 520-km long first phase of Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Expressway from Nagpur to Shirdi on December 11.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and other senior ministers and legislators from Vidarbha would prominently mark their attendance on this occasion. A big pandal having capacity to accommodate over 10,000 persons will be erected to mark the event.

Since the date of inauguration of this route has been finalized, Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has started to retouch the 120 metres wide stretch of the Expressway.

Notably, the eight-lane Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Expressway, will be passing through 10 districts, 26 tehsils and 392 villages of Maharashtra. Once completed, 24 districts will be able to connect with each other. Sum of Rs 25,165.34 crore has been spent on the project.

