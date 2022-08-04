Agniveers: Close to 60k candidates enroll from Nagpur ARO

Advertisement

Nagpur: Sum of 59,911 candidates registered to be Agniveers in Indian Army from Army Recruitment Office (ARO), Nagpur. Over 6000 registration were done in the last two days, informed the Army Officials.

The registration for Army recruitment rally started from Jul 5, 2022 for volunteer male candidates of Nagpur, Wardha ,Washim , Amravati , Bhandara , Gondia, Gadchiroli , Chandrapur, Akola & Yavatmal district of Maharashtra and closed on August 3, 2022.

The physical test of candidates, post verification of documents will be held at Nagpur on September 22. This is the highest number of registration so far at ARO Nagpur.

