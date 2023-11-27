AG Enviro Project Director Tonpe booked second time for felling trees illegally

Earlier, an offence was registered by Sonegaon police against Tonpe for felling trees illegally at Sahakar Nagar.

Nagpur: Acting on a complaint by Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC), MIDC police have booked garbage operator AG Enviro Projects Private Ltd’s Project Director Sameer Tonpe for cutting trees on a patch of London Street at Rajendra Nagar in an illegal manner. Earlier, an offence was registered by Sonegaon police against Tonpe for felling down trees illegally at Sahakar Nagar.

The accused Sameer Ramaji Tonpe (33) is a resident of Ayodhya Nagar, Manewada Road, Nagpur. He has been booked under Sections 8, 21(1) of Maharashtra (Urban Areas) Protection and Preservation of Trees Act, 1975

The trees were chopped at Sahakar Nagar for garbage transfer station, and for parking of vehicles at Rajendra Nagar.

Citing lack of any permission for tree cutting, and referring to local media reports, NMC Garden Superintendent Amol Chorpagar lodged a complaint with MIDC police station, demanding an offence against AG Enviro for cutting over 100 trees at two locations. He also submitted copies of Google Earth images showing trees at the two sites in 2019-2020, and vacant land in 2023.

The FIR registered by Sonegaon police is for trees cut at Sahakar Nagar. Sonegaon police did not take cognizance of trees chopped at Rajendra Nagar, since the area is not under its jurisdiction. At the same time, Sonegaon police did not transfer the Rajendra Nagar case to MIDC police station for similar action.

But now after a complaint was lodged by NMC Garden Superintendent Amol Chorpagar, MIDC police booked Sameer Tonpe for felling trees at Rajendra Nagar illegally.

The case involves allegations of unauthorized tree cutting at two separate locations within Nagpur by AG Enviro Projects Pvt Ltd, prompting legal action against Sameer Tonpe. The MIDC police have taken cognizance of the Rajendra Nagar incident subsequent to the complaint filed by NMC officials.

