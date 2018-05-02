Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |

AG-BVG workers stop garbage collection for non-payment of salaries

Nagpur: Hundreds of sanitation workers deployed in garbage collecting companies — M/s AG Enviro and M/s BVG – have stopped working following non-payment of salaries since past two months. Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) had removed the old company and given contract to these two companies for door-to-door garbage collection. M/s AG Enviro and M/s BVG had started the garbage collection just over a month back.

The sanitation workers, under the banner of Shiv Sena-affialiated Kamgar Sanghatan, resorted to strike from Friday demanding pending salaries at the earliest. The Sanghatan leader I H Jaidi has warned that unless the demand of workers is met by the two companies, work of garbage collection would be stopped.

Notably, NMC had terminated contract of Kanak Resources and assigned the responsibility of garbage collection to M/s AG Enviro and M/s BVG. The NMC has divided the city into north and south zones.

According to Jaidi, the two companies have not paid salaries of workers since past two months. Hence the workers have resorted to stop work. The work will not be started unless salaries are paid at the earliest. The two companies have assured to look into the demand of workers.

Happening Nagpur
Jingle bell rings @Gondwana Club
Jingle bell rings @Gondwana Club
S4’ girls bring cheers with ‘paisa vasool’ event ‘Santa’s World
S4’ girls bring cheers with ‘paisa vasool’ event ‘Santa’s World
Nagpur Crime News
Jilted lover, brother booked for humiliating teenage girl publicly, abetting her suicide
Jilted lover, brother booked for humiliating teenage girl publicly, abetting her suicide
3 goons attack two friends with swords, stones in Sadar
3 goons attack two friends with swords, stones in Sadar
Maharashtra News
खासगी प्रवासी बस शहराबाहेर थांबण्याच्या प्रक्रीयेला सुरूवात
खासगी प्रवासी बस शहराबाहेर थांबण्याच्या प्रक्रीयेला सुरूवात
जुन्या कलेक्शन सेंटरवर कचरा आढळल्यास नव्या एजन्सीवर कारवाई
जुन्या कलेक्शन सेंटरवर कचरा आढळल्यास नव्या एजन्सीवर कारवाई
Hindi News
अतिक्रमण का आतंक नागरिक त्रस्त
अतिक्रमण का आतंक नागरिक त्रस्त
मुफ़्त शिक्षा के अधिकार पाने के लिए आयु में संशोधन :RTE कमिटी
मुफ़्त शिक्षा के अधिकार पाने के लिए आयु में संशोधन :RTE कमिटी
Trending News
AG-BVG workers stop garbage collection for non-payment of salaries
AG-BVG workers stop garbage collection for non-payment of salaries
Link your PAN to Aadhar by December 31
Link your PAN to Aadhar by December 31
Featured News
Excise Deptt turns heat on violators, registers 2459 offences with 16% convictions in 2019
Excise Deptt turns heat on violators, registers 2459 offences with 16% convictions in 2019
Amid clouds Nagpur sees warmer Christmas, early morning rains
Amid clouds Nagpur sees warmer Christmas, early morning rains
Trending In Nagpur
All dreams can come true if you have the courage to pursue them
All dreams can come true if you have the courage to pursue them
Fake message on recruitment in Army takes many youths for a ride
Fake message on recruitment in Army takes many youths for a ride
अतिक्रमण का आतंक नागरिक त्रस्त
अतिक्रमण का आतंक नागरिक त्रस्त
Govt amends age criteria rules for RTE admissions
Govt amends age criteria rules for RTE admissions
Jilted lover, brother booked for humiliating teenage girl publicly, abetting her suicide
Jilted lover, brother booked for humiliating teenage girl publicly, abetting her suicide
मुफ़्त शिक्षा के अधिकार पाने के लिए आयु में संशोधन :RTE कमिटी
मुफ़्त शिक्षा के अधिकार पाने के लिए आयु में संशोधन :RTE कमिटी
Gorewada Lake turns paradise as migratory birds flock Nagpur
Gorewada Lake turns paradise as migratory birds flock Nagpur
Nagpur ASI Chndrvanshi dies of cardiac arrest
Nagpur ASI Chndrvanshi dies of cardiac arrest
AG-BVG workers stop garbage collection for non-payment of salaries
AG-BVG workers stop garbage collection for non-payment of salaries
मिर्जा गालिब – शायरी, गजल की दुनिया के महान रचनाकार – डॉ.प्रीतम गेडाम
मिर्जा गालिब – शायरी, गजल की दुनिया के महान रचनाकार – डॉ.प्रीतम गेडाम
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145