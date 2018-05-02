AG-BVG workers stop garbage collection for non-payment of salaries

Nagpur: Hundreds of sanitation workers deployed in garbage collecting companies — M/s AG Enviro and M/s BVG – have stopped working following non-payment of salaries since past two months. Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) had removed the old company and given contract to these two companies for door-to-door garbage collection. M/s AG Enviro and M/s BVG had started the garbage collection just over a month back.

The sanitation workers, under the banner of Shiv Sena-affialiated Kamgar Sanghatan, resorted to strike from Friday demanding pending salaries at the earliest. The Sanghatan leader I H Jaidi has warned that unless the demand of workers is met by the two companies, work of garbage collection would be stopped.

Notably, NMC had terminated contract of Kanak Resources and assigned the responsibility of garbage collection to M/s AG Enviro and M/s BVG. The NMC has divided the city into north and south zones.

According to Jaidi, the two companies have not paid salaries of workers since past two months. Hence the workers have resorted to stop work. The work will not be started unless salaries are paid at the earliest. The two companies have assured to look into the demand of workers.